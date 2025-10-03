Daredevil: Born Again writer Jesse Wigutow shared new details about the show’s upcoming second season.

Speaking to IGN, Wigutow said, “I obviously can’t say very much but it’s a very big muscular season that revolves around Fisk in office as mayor. There’s a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue.”

“What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it’s about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground. That’s the idea,” he added. “They hate each other, but they need each other. And how do they get through that? That’s ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that.”

The show’s first season did not perform well. The show’s premiere in early March did not chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts.

Additionally, Variety reported that it only clocked in 7.5 million viewers over its first five days. That was worse than The Acolyte, which hit 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days. In fact, it performed 32.4% worse than The Acolyte.

The Acolyte was canceled after its first and only season due to viewership being too low for its cost. Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Furthermore, the show did not chart on Variety and Luminate’s Streaming Originals chart for the week of its premiere.

Paramount+’s Landman was 10th on Luminate’s chart with just 352.2 million minutes viewed.

Despite this poor performance, Marvel Studios greenlit a third season. Head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum told IGN in September, “In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year.”

