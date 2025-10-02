Daredevil: Born Again writer Jesse Wigutow revealed that Marvel Studios scrapped a plan episode for the show that would have featured both Punisher and Echo.

Speaking to IGN, Wigutow shared, “They were looking to do a kind of singular bottle episode around the Punisher crossing into the Daredevil space. This was two, three years ago, and one thing led to another, and I came in to largely focus on that.”

He went on to reveal it would also feature Echo, “It involved the Punisher and Echo kind of spending an interesting night together — not romantically, but narratively.”

While the episode was scrapped by Marvel Studios seemingly as part of the show’s entire creative overhaul that was announced back in 2023 and saw Marvel can the show’s original writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and replace them with Dario Scardapane as well as directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Wigutow indicated it could be used in the future, “Who knows, maybe it comes back again. But the story has been a little kind of crooked in terms of the development, and it was part of a former idea.”

Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, is expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day where he will be going toe-to-toe with not only Spider-Man, but also possibly the Hulk. Additionally, one rumor from scooper MyTimeToShineH claims that in order to go toe-to-toe with these heroes he “will get a major upgrade.”

A number of people are speculating that he will be suiting up in either a War Machine or Iron Man suit.

