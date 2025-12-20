Hope everyone’s going to see… Avatar this weekend? How do these movies get so many people going to them after they’ve been so mid for years? I don’t understand it, but I might end up going so I can review it for you here. I view it as a 3 hour sacrifice of my time for you, my loyal readers.
Movies & TV
Outrage, Box Office Collapse, and the Death of Organic Culture
Oxford University Press recently selected “rage-bait” as its Word of the Year. Most people shrugged and scrolled on. But a small detail like this one reveals far more than a dictionary update. What it also does is signal a recognition that the digital age now runs on manufactured hostility. Only marketers have built a system in which provoking anger has…
Video Games
When You're Slapped, You'll Take It and Like It
In John Huston’s 1941 film The Maltese Falcon, a striking moments occurs when Humphrey Bogart’s character, Sam Spade, slaps Joel Cairo, played by Peter Lorre. Cairo, a nervous and duplicitous figure, attempts to assert himself, but Spade quickly reestablishes control over him. When Cairo protests Spade’s rough handling, Bogart delivers the cutting line:…