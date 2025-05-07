Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
37m

I'm too busy chilling on youtube watching missionary docs and conservative comedy. See yah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
24m

It's doubtful that the entertainment industry will ever learn from its mistakes.

Tenant, like every other entertainer, lives under the delusion that lgbt+pedo is just about the poor gays that want to be left alone. When what they really want is to destroy civilization.

The massive delusion that men can be women or women can be men is just stupid. It takes surface feelings into account without living in reality.

But then, Marxism as a whole lives in a massive delusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture