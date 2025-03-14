DC Comics is not backing down from their aggressive left-wing politics. The DC Official Discord Server announced they are asking for letter submissions for how DC Pride impacted them, and also said they’re willing to post them anonymously.

The comic industry has been pushing hard left identity politics for years, and DC Comics has been at the forefront of encouraging the evil LGBTQ+ lifestyles in their comic book lines, attempting to influence children into them with bright colored superheroes engaging in acts like sodomy.

With so many characters being turned gay, including Superman, Green Lantern, Robin, and even an implication of Bruce Wayne in one book, the company lost a lot of its readership before recent relaunches. Retailers have told Fandom Pulse that outside of Batman, nothing is selling on their shop stores.

Now, DC Comics is signaling that they’re going to be going further for 2025 Gay Pride Month as they’re putting out a new Pride Special and want audience participation.



They posted to their official Discord asking for submissions:

Submissions for the DC Pride 2025 Letters Column are officially open! Share with us how the legacy of DC stories has impacted or reflected your queer identity, journey, or experience, and*** your submission could be featured in the 2025 DC Pride Special!***

**Here are the rules for participation:**

* Submitters must be 18+.

* All countries and territories are eligible for participation.

* Submissions must adhere to all DC Official Discord server rules, and must be suitable for all ages. Submissions that do not adhere to our server rules will be deleted and/or disqualified.

* Any/all text submissions must be between 100 and 250 words. Submissions that go over the word limit will be disqualified from publication.

* Submissions must not include any identifying details for any parties involved (real names, addresses, employment status, etc.). Please use alternative names (ex. “Clark K.” or “Lois L.”) to protect everyone’s privacy.

* As this is a “Letters Column” activation, not a sweepstakes, submitters selected for publishing will not receive compensation or a prize for their submissions, regardless of format (text, art, or cosplay).

* Please note that we are accepting submissions only through the DC Official Discord Server.

* Fan Art and Cosplay submissions must be original to the submitter, not another person’s art or cosplay.

* If your submission is selected for publishing, I will reach out to you for review and approval.

* If your submission is selected for publishing, you can opt to use a pseudonym (other than your Discord username), if you wish.

* Published submissions will absolutely credit the submitter as directed by you and approved by DC.

Please Note: Not all qualifying submissions will be published, but all submissions received by March 28 at 10pm PT *will* be reviewed considered by the DC Pride Editorial Team.

The section of the server is filled with disordered people talking about how they knew they were “different.” One person posted, “As a little girl, I always felt I didn't belong with the other girls. When I grew up, I found a hero named Batman. I always acted like him, and it made me feel happy and myself. I felt free. That's when I discovered I was trans.”

The person identifying as Batman shows a complete disconnection with reality that DC Comics is encouraging rather than trying to get these people to seek the help they need, the insidious nature of something like these “Pride Specials” that they continually push through their company.

At what point will DC Comics stop their relentless activism? Leave a comment and let us know.

Do you love sci-fi and comics? Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.

NEXT: Veteran Comic Artist Dustin Nguyen Slams Marvel Comics: "Been Undercutting Creators From The Start"