DC Comics colorist Thomas Bonvillain, who pretends to be a woman and uses the false name Tamra Bonvillain, defended his fellow transgender activist Felker-Martin who was fired after celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Felker-Martin celebrated Kirk’s assassination on BlueSky writing, “Thoughts and prayer you Nazi b***h.”

In a subsequent post, he added, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

In an interview with The Comics Journal, he confirmed he was fired due to these posts relaying that DC Comics’ Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins called him and informed him “that any kind of promotion of violence or harm is unacceptable to them.”

In response to Felker-Martin’s firing, Bonvillain wrote on BlueSky and defended him, “If you hire a trans person known for their spicy takes, it’s somewhat implied you don’t view that as disqualifying behavior. When you then fire that same person for similar spicy takes in a moment when trans people are being demonized to an unprecedented degree, it does uh... Not feel good.”

“Especially when, as others have pointed out, people that have DONE harm have not received the same treatment in response. If feels like it is less about values and more about value$,” he continued. “It has been a while since I had a bunch of hateful weirdos obsessed with me specifically, but this is kind of foreboding that any of us are expendable if they make enough noise.”

