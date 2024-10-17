DC Comics Destroys The Nightwing Character With Multiple New Woke Virtue Signal Books
DC Comics is "all in" but it's more woke than ever with Nightwing getting destroyed.
Nightwing’s best days are far behind him as fans reminisce on Chuck Dixon’s great run to start the character off in his solo series from decades ago. Now, modern writers are destroying the character by turning Nightwing into gay pornography and virtue signaling with DC Comics All In.
Nightwing used to be Batman’s sidekick Dick Grayson, the original Rob…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.