DC Comics Hires Transgender Creative Team of Sophie Campbell and Tamra Bonvillain For New Supergirl Comic
Supergirl has been a character DC Comics hasn’t seemed to know what to do with, but in recent years, it’s been a throwaway title dedicated to woke activism. Now, transgender activist Sophie Campbell, who introduced the female Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle to IDW Publishing, has been hired to write and draw Kara Zor El’s title.
It seems like DC Comics has n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.