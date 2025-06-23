DC Comics has hired yet another transgender activist to work on their comic line, with Gretchen Felker-Martin now writing Red Hood, a mentally ill man who’s advocated for violence and terrorism on social media.

The comic industry is in massive trouble in 2025 after the bankruptcy of Diamond Comics Distributors, which, after its bankruptcy sale, left millions of unpaid debts to its creditors. The result has been the companies canceling multiple titles and both of their main lines selling poorly. Only the Absolute and Ultimate universe gimmicks at the moment are moving the needle for shops, which can only last so long.

One would think companies would reevaluate their strategies of promoting incessant identity politics through their books, but the editorial groups at Marvel and DC Comics remain largely the same, which creates a system where they hire the same creative teams to write for books repeatedly.