DC Comics’ latest Harley Quinn comic, Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, written by Joanne Starer with art by Ted Brandt has been condemned as evil for pushing pro-abortion rhetoric.

Catholic priest Padre Brendon blasted the comic on X writing, “The Harley Quinn fart book came out. I’ve watched a few reviews and they say it’s worse than you can imagine. But I noticed something in one review that makes it even worse than that.”

He added, “Harley tells Ivy that she shouldn’t be embarrassed about farting. Men fart all the time. Being embarrassed about it is patriarchy. Batman says he respects women’s ‘bodily autonomy’ as long as they don’t use it to break the law. Ivy decks him saying, ‘Who makes those laws? MEN!’”

“This is a pro-abortion argument disguised through unfunny fart jokes and a gross fart fetish. Evil,” he concluded.

As noted by Father Brendon, the comic depicts Harley Quinn joining Poison Ivy in a battle against Batman. Quinn tells Ivy, “I can’t believe you’re making such a big deal of this! it’s just a li’l toot! Men do it all the time! They make us ashamed! Don’t give in to the patriarchy, babe!”

Batman then responds, “I…Don’t care… What you do with your bodies… As long as it… Isn’t against… The law.”

Ivy then knees Batman in the face and shouts, “MEN MAKE THE LAWS.”

As Father Brendon alludes to, the type of rhetoric that Batman uses is typically used by pro-abortionists. It can clearly be seen as part of Amnesty International’s murder propaganda disguised as “My Body My Rights.”

However, basic biology makes it clear that a new life and new body is created at conception. Students for Life also points out that “the preborn child has different DNA, possibly a different sex or blood type, and fits all other criteria for existence as a distinct organism.”

It is not hard to see how evil this is, it should be called out, and rejected as well.

What do you make of this latest Harley Quinn comic?

