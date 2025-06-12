DC Comics writer and former CIA agent Tom King is making an animated Mister Miracle series.

As reported by Deadline, King will showrun and executive produce the series that is based on his 12-issue Mister Miracle run that began in 2017.

An official synopsis for the show states, “No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?”

It adds that the show begins with “something gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth.”

King was revealed to be one of the chief architects behind James Gunn’s DC Universe plans by Gunn himself when he initially announced the slate. He told DC.com that the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film was “based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s wonderful comic” and that “Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique.”

King’s track record in the comics has been terrible with him gaining a reputation for not slightly turning the characters into “something very unique” but butchering them.

In fact, Gunn made that clear when he described the Supergirl movie to DC.com, “n our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents. Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she’s a much harsher and more f*cked up Supergirl than you’ve been used to thus far.”

That description sounds nothing like Supergirl nor her origin story.

Furthermore, former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver also criticized King during his run on Batman where he depicted the Dark Knight as a scared child needing to be consoled by one of King’s original characters, Gotham Girl. He wrote on X, “I think I’m going to throw up. Hey mentally ill writers? Not every character you’re writing is you. Stop projecting your own personal neurosis onto characters you didn’t create, who already have enough of their own established problems.”

In his Human Target miniseries, King brutally murders Guy Gardner both in his character and literally in the book. He turned Gardner into an obsessive, ex-lover of Ice. After attempting to abuse her, Ice freezes Gardner and then The Human Target proceeds to punch him in the face, killing Gardner by shattering him into numerous pieces.

King then took it a step further and implies that Ice and Human Target have sex immediately after murdering Gardner.

What do you make of DC Studios greenlighting an animated adaptation of Tom King’s Mister Miracle series and having him showrun and executive produce it?

