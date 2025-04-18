DC Comics writer Mark Waid has shown his Trump derangement over the years, though most recently he is best known for quitting social media and saying he can’t write superheroes anymore. Followed up on this on a recent podcast where he announced, “Evil has won.”

Mark Waid has written some of the most iconic superheroes over his career from Flash, to Superman, Fantastic Four, and Captain America, but he has a derangement where he’s shown he hates half the country and a good portion of the comic-buying audience so much that it’s paralyized him in his writing.

After the election last year, Mark Waid showed the absolute state of DC Comics as it’s a group that doesn’t understand truth, justice, or the American way in any regard. Because of an election, he believes he can no longer produce good superhero work.

He posted to BlueSky, “Even if by some miracle this turns around, I don’t believe in the basic goodness of my fellow Americans anymore, and without this, I cannot write superheroes. There’s no point. When you see a decline in the quality of my work soon, you’ll be able to trace it back to this night.”

He followed up, “Planning on going dark on all social media and news feeds for a while starting tomorrow. See you down the road, I hope. Godspeed.”

This week, he went on the Word Baloon podcast, a comic-related podcast only a handful of people watch, to rant about Donald Trump, showing how deranged and delusional he is.

“Recently I heard Mark say he can’t write superheroes anymore because Trump, he wants to write villains,” the podcaster said.

Waid then replied, “What I said was, and this was still kinda true, I’m still working it out. I said somewhere that I was having a difficult time after the election writing superheroes. It was hard for me, and still is challenging, writing for an audience that wasn’t as large as I hoped it was, not in terms of how many buy the books, but more in terms of how many people really believe in justice and fairness and goodness. If we’ve learned anything in the last ten years, it’s the number of people who believe the things you and I were taught growing up by superheroes is a much smaller number than we ever wanted to believe, and that is a gut punch to me.”