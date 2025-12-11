DC Studios released its first teaser trailer for Supergirl starring Milly Alcock and it makes it abundantly clear there is a difference between Superman and Supergirl: Superman sees the good in everyone whereas Supergirl sees the “truth.”

The trailer for the most part looks and feels like a gender-swapped Guardians of the Galaxy. Instead of Star-Lord as the protagonist, it is Supergirl.

An official description shared alongside the trailer for the film states, “When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The film was originally pitched by James Gunn as an adaptation of Tom King’s deconstruction of the character, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. He said that it would be “based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s wonderful comic. Tom has been of the architects of this entire situation. He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other others. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique.”

“In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents. Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die,” he added. “So, she’s a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl than you’ve been used to thus far.”

Speaking to ScreenRant, Gunn also shared a description of Supergirl’s character for the film, “She’s a mess. She’s a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she’s had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He’s had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she’s ended up different than her cousin.”

