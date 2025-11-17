It’s been almost a year since I released a video talking about the 2024 Gaming Award Show. Back then I called it a demoralization ritual for the modern gamer. What I also mentioned was how it is easy to forget that video games take a long time to develop and so when we see how postmodernism is still well-ingrained within the media, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Last year, I predicted that much of what we are going to see over the next few years is just more and more woke slop and leagues worse than much of what we have already seen. In 2024 we thought video game titles like The Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League, Dustborn, Concord, or Dragon Age The Veilguard were bad, but I predicted we had only hit the tip of the iceberg.

Remember that many of the games that we’ve seen come and go throughout 2025 were green lit as far back as four years ago. And what happened four years ago? 2020 was a time where the Progressive Left had thought they had finally won. Orange Man had been ousted from the office, the video games industry saw a massive change of hands following the MeToo movement and the COVID-19 lockdowns, and we saw racist policies such as DEI and other forms of social justice adopted.

2024 saw a course redirection. Donald Trump was re-elected which also affected how the 2024 Game Awards conducted affairs. Developers and industry professionals alike had already set the table for a woke, woke world. And what has 2025 been other than a slough of trash games that were started years ago and much of the public will memory-hole, replaced with whatever new products come around them bend.

Back in 2024, after the release of Amazon’s Fallout, the YouTuber Synthetic Man assessed that gaming’s future was complacency. Yes, the modern gamer will accept wokeness, so long as it is injected into media to a subtle degree.

He was correct. We saw this almost immediately with the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

One aspect about gamers I completely misjudged was their capacity to understand just how apathetic industry professionals have become. But perhaps developers simply mirror their consumers. The modern gamer simply doesn’t care about the quality of the product they insist they love.

There is a video entitled “Memory and Culture” by The Wade Show with Wade that talks about this.

The lesson here is that there is no incentive to create memorable art for a people who do not know how to create memories. And so, we have slop.

As I said last year, the industry is not catering to fans. The old industry people who used to cater to fans essentially sold everything to the social justice crowd. Social justice warriors were taught and therefore know how to do one thing and one thing only: destroy. So, it is no surprise that the people currently running the “artform” are corrupting everything we once loved.

And they’re laughing in your faces at as they do so.

I also said to expect a bunch of woke slop to drop in 2025. Looking back at Avowed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, HBO’s The Last of Us, Death Stranding 2, Borderlands 4, Silent Hill f, and The Outer Worlds 2, I was exactly right.

Moreover, I predicted that 2025 wouldn’t even be the end of it. The demoralization project will continue in 2026. We won’t see signs of escape from postmodern didacticism in modern video games until 2030. Moreover, it won’t be until 2035 before the culture has made full and complete shift. Until then, be content to remain within this fantasy realm where they believe that video games are going to somehow get better. Modern media still, ostensibly, exists to destroy good art and to remind you of how evil you are. Postmodern art exists to demoralize you and to convince you that you are forever guilty of bigotry.

So, continue to watch as the flames of your childhood rise. We are not out of this. Far from it.

And, to repeat what I said last year, we should not be demoralized. If it comes down to being compliant and tolerant or being a racist, simply shrug and say, “I guess I’ll be a racist.” The writing is on the wall. Detach yourself from modern media and let it die. Don’t give money to people who hate you.

