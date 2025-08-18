Denzel Washington made it abundantly clear that he’s not worried about cancel culture and explained it is due to his faith in God.

In an interview with Complex, Washington was asked about being cancelled, and immediately responded, “What does that mean? To be canceled?”

After being informed it means to “lose public support,” Washington responded, “Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?”

The interviewer, Jillian Hardeman-Webb, at Complex responded, “I guess because followers now are currency-.”

Washington interjected, “I don’t care who’s following who, okay. You can’t lead and follow at the same time. And you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don’t follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God. I don’t follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain’t working out so well.”

“Forget being followed,” he advised. “You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up. Don’t get me started. My chest starting to hurt. You know, my chest is getting tight talking about it. I could care less.”

complexpop A post shared by @complexpop

The core of Denzel Washington’s message is true. One should not live in fear of being canceled, and instead should put his faith in Jesus Christ. As recorded in the Gospel of Matthew, Christ made this abundantly clear telling his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat [or drink], or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they? Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your life-span? … If God so clothes the grass of the field, which grows today and is thrown into the oven tomorrow, will he not much more provide for you, O you of little faith?”

He added, “So do not worry and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear?’ All these things the pagans seek. Your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides. Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.”

Christ would reiterate this as Matthew also records, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened. Which one of you would hand his son a stone when he asks for a loaf of bread, or a snake when he asks for a fish? If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give good things to those who ask him.”

NEXT: Drew Barrymore Claims The Truth Does Not Exist There Is Only "Your Truth"