Denzel Washington shared that he does not watch movies and does not go to the theaters while promoting his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.

In a GQ roundtable with A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee, Washington was asked by A$AP Rocky, “Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?”

He answered, “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just gonna be honest with you. I don’t watch movies, man! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.”

A$AP Rocky then asked, “Is it because you make ‘em?” Washington replied, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies, man.”

