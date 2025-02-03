Departing Marvel Executive Claims Black Panther Is Not Being Recast
Outgoing Marvel executive Nate Moore recently claimed that rumors regarding Black Panther being recast are not true.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Last month, scooper Jeff Sneider alleged that Marvel “plans to recast the role of T’challa five years aft…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.