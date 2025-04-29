Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
5m

O barf! I used to own Star Realms. It was okayish, but not so good I need to give money to this company.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
19m

They won't even get my virtual money.

Plenty of US printers who could satisfy this demand, but slave-wage profit margins are too sweet.

Sad game company can stay sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture