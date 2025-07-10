Despite Getting No Further On The Winds Of Winter, George R.R. Martin Snaps Photo With Leatherbound Book Of Positive Messages From Fans
George R.R. Martin has had a couple of no-good, very bad years. Fans increasingly are getting savage in their mockery of his inability to complete The Winds Of Winter, and he’s been lashing out on his blog as a result. Now, he’s posted a photo of a fan-driven effort to send positive messages to the author of A Game of Thrones to remind people that some fans still love him.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.