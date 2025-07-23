Paramount+ just scored its biggest streaming win in years, and it came courtesy of a serial killer who's been dead for over a decade. Dexter: Resurrection shattered Showtime streaming viewership records for its premiere, as networks try desperately to catch the attention of streaming viewers through nostalgia-bait shows.

The numbers tell a compelling story. While Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again only managed 387.3 million minutes watched according to Luminate data for Disney+ as they tried to ride the nostalgia wave of 2010s television, Dexter: Resurrection achieved record-breaking viewership despite being locked behind Paramount+'s premium subscription tier, and being on the premium Showtime package for cable.

The studio released figures that 3.1 million people tuned in to watch the show between the two platforms, marking a sizable launch for the return. Resurrection's premiere also had an audience increase of 44% from Original Sin's premiere and 79% from Dexter: New Blood's, and Paramount+ gave numbers that viewership on those shows increased by 132% on their platform as well.

For those who missed the original phenomenon, Dexter ran from 2006 to 2013 on Showtime, following Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood spatter analyst who moonlighted as a vigilante serial killer targeting other murderers. Michael C. Hall's portrayal of the methodical, morally complex antihero became appointment television, with viewers simultaneously rooting for and being horrified by a character who dismembered bad guys in his spare time.

The show's popularity stemmed from its unique premise and Hall's performance. Dexter operated by a strict moral code, only killing those who "deserved it,” which gave audiences permission to enjoy watching a monster work. The series tackled themes of justice, morality, and what makes someone human, all wrapped in a darkly comedic procedural format.

But Dexter ended poorly. The 2013 finale was universally panned, with Dexter faking his death to become a lumberjack in Oregon. Showtime attempted damage control with 2021's Dexter: New Blood, which killed off the character definitively. Now Resurrection brings him back again, and audiences are apparently hungry for more.

The success highlights Hollywood's increasing reliance on nostalgia-driven content. Studios are mining their catalogs for recognizable properties, betting that familiar faces will cut through the streaming noise better than original concepts. Dexter: Resurrection joins a growing list of revivals, reboots, and resurrections across every platform.

What's particularly interesting is how non-MCU nostalgia seems to resonate more strongly with audiences. Daredevil: Born Again performed poorly for Marvel. It didn't generate the same cultural buzz or record-breaking numbers that Dexter hit for Paramount+. Perhaps viewers are experiencing superhero fatigue, or maybe the appeal of a morally ambiguous antihero feels more relevant in today's complex world.

The show currently holds an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting viewers are satisfied with the resurrection’s premiere, though Daredevil: Born Again also has an 80% audience score, so MCU fatigue may play a factor in the difference between the two shows.

Dexter: Resurrection proves that when nostalgia works, it really works, but it is still a gamble as there are properties viewers are burnt out on as well. Studios will undoubtedly take note of these numbers, especially given the premium subscription requirement. If audiences will pay extra to revisit a beloved character, expect more dead franchises to get the resurrection treatment.

