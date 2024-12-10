Did The Wheel Of Diversity Influence The Houndmaster's Character Design In 'Dead By Daylight?'
Dead by Daylight, the gripping multiplayer horror game, has consistently delivered a diverse array of characters that add depth and intrigue to its gameplay. The introduction of the Houndmaster, a new Killer, has sparked some curiosity about the creative process behind this unique character.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.