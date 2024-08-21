Disney Canceled Star Wars: The Acolyte And Woke Activists Are Going Insane
Star Wars: The Acolyte had some of the lowest ratings in Disney+ history, but the woke refuse to accept reality and blame review bombers still.
A couple of weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Disney was not likely to renew ‘The Acolyte. After much fan speculation, the rumors have now been confirmed. Disney will not renew Star Wars's diversity, equity, and inclusivity version for season 2.
With ‘The Acolyte’ season finale scoring the lowest in all Star Wars ratings, it is unsurprising that season 2…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.