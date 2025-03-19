The Walt Disney Company is reportedly developing a new Power Rangers series for its streaming service, Disney+.

A report from Umberto Gonzalez at TheWrap claims that showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in negotiations to “write, showrun, and produce a live-action Power Rangers series for Disney+ and 20th Century TV.”

Hasbro, who owns the Power Rangers franchise, will produce the series as well.

Gonzalez claims the show “will reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.”

Power Rangers was originally created by Haim Saban, Shuki Levy, and Shotaro Ishinomori in 1993 and was based on Super Sentai. The original show, which aired on Fox Kids, depicted five teenagers who are recruited by Zordon to become Power Rangers and fight against alien entities such as Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd.

The teenagers are given superhuman abilities as well as weapons when they transform into the Power Rangers. They also have access to giant robots called Zords that can combine into Megazord to take on the most treacherous of foes.

The franchise has evolved past the original series into various spin offs such as Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space and most recently Power Rangers Dino Fury and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which aired on Netflix.

Alongside the various TV shows, there have been a number of film adaptations as well. Lionsgate released Power Rangers in 2017 and Netflix distributed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always back in 2023.

What do you make of Disney developing a new Power Rangers with Hasbro?

