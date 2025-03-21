Disney employee and the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel recently justified domestic terrorist attacks against Tesla.

During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel stated, “Someone lit a bunch of Teslas on fire. And here’s the thing, I get that people are upset. Burning a car might not be great for the environment. I don’t think that’s what they had in mind when they invented the electric car.”

“In Las Vegas yesterday, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla service center, at least five Teslas blew up. One from the Molotov, and four because that’s just what Teslas do sometimes,” he said.

Next, he declared, “And no one should be setting fires. You could kill somebody, you could hurt somebody. Elon Musk might not care about other people, but decent Americans should.

The world’s richest man, again, has been trying to drum up sympathy for himself lately. His sales are down, his stock is down. Last night he was somber as he went through this with Sean Hannity.

Kimmel then showed a clip of Musk stating, “Tesla is a peaceful company. We’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve only done productive things. So I think we just have a deranged. There’s some kind of mental illness thing going on here because this doesn’t make any sense.”

From there, Kimmel justified the domestic terror attacks, “Well, let me see if I can explain it for you. When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad.”

He then added, “This poor guy. You do one, maybe two Nazi salutes, everybody gets all bent out of shape.”

The attacks on Tesla vehicles and Tesla dealerships was described by Attorney General Pam Bondi as domestic terrorism. In a statement on March 18th, she said, “The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

She also told Fox News that numerous perpetrators are being brought to justice for these attacks, “These attacks are taking place throughout our country. We have charged multiple people. Get ready, more coming. One we charged in Oregon is facing 5 to 20 years in prison. We filed in Colorado. We filed in South Carolina. There are more coming. And yes, the funding is one thing we are looking at among many others. I was personally in a meeting it this morning. We are coming after you. We believe these are organized. These are not individuals out there throughout the country doing this on their own. They’re targeting Tesla owners. They’re targeting Tesla dealerships. They’re targeting Elon Musk who is out there trying to save our country. And it will not be tolerated.”

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on March 20th, “People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!”

In another post on March 21st, he wrote, “I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

What do you make of Kimmel’s justification?

