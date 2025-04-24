The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiary 20th Century Studios got roasted upon the release of its new trailer for Predator: Badlands with many people blasting the new Predator design.

Towards the end of the teaser trailer, 20th Century Studios shows off the new Predator design as it faces down a large kaiju.

Numerous individuals took issue with the design. Justin Crasto Jr. wrote, “Still to this day, Hollywood can't get the face right since the original. I guess it's a lost art or they don't know how.”

Robot Head mocked the design writing, “I'd like to speak to this planets manager!”

Julio Benavides shared his own edit fixing the design, “Fixed xd”

ZeJoshHartnett described the design as “the biggest downgrade ever.”

Film critic The Critical Drinker also described it as the “downgrade of the year.”

While the design is certainly different from other iterations of the Predator and is clearly off putting to a a number of people, there might be a reason for doing so. In the brief synopsis that accompanies the trailer, 20th Century Studios revealed this Predator is a youth.

It states, “Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

And while the design is being roasted the overall reaction to the trailer appears to be positive. On 20th Century Studios YouTube channel it has over 75,000 likes and just over 6,100 dislikes.

What do you make of the character design?

