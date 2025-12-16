The Walt Disney Company is making a live-action Gaston movie from Wonder Woman 1984 writer Dave Callaham and Star Wars sequel trilogy producer Michelle Rejwan.

No plot details have been shared albeit Deadline’s Justin Kroll claims Disney insiders are high on the project and that it will have “swashbuckling” tones.

Additionally, he claims the movie will feature “a new and original version [of Gaston] with a new actor.”

On top of this, the film has reportedly been in the works for a bit as Kroll revealed that Callaham’s version of the film is at least the third one. Loki director Kate Herron wrrote a previous version. Briony Redman, one of the writers on Russell T Davies’ Doctor Who series that starred Ncuti Gatwa, wrote another version of the script as well.

This is also not the first time Disney has looked at making a live-action Gaston project. Following the box office success of its live-action Beauty and the Beast film starring Emma Watson as Belle and Luke Evans as Gaston, composer Alan Menken shared he was working on a prequel series codenamed The Little Town in July 2020. He told Variety, “I’m working on Disenchanted and a new Beauty and the Beast prequel, The Little Town.”

Half a year later and Disney announced during its Investor Day 2020 presentation that it was developing this prequel series with Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou.

Evans shared that the show was on hold back in 2022 telling Entertainment Weekly, “It’s been put on hold. We just wanna make sure that it is absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little longer to finesse certain pieces of it, then that’s what we’re going to do because this is a very important legacy.”

He added, “We want to honor these characters with the best story we can possibly deliver. It’s just on hold. It is gonna happen. We’re very excited about it. At some point in the near future, it will happen.”

