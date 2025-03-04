Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White film is tracking to have an opening weekend worse than Captain America: Brave New World, which bombed at the box office and is likely to lose Marvel and Disney upwards of $250 million.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory notes that Snow White’s domestic opening weekend box office is expected to gross between $52 million and $71 million with a pinpoint prediction of $56 million. As for its total domestic gross, he revealed it is tracking between $130 million and $209 million with a pinpoint of just $155 million.

In comparison to Captain America: Brave New World, Robbins noted the film was tracking for an opening weekend gross between $81 million and $98 million with a pinpoint of $90 million three weeks out from release. He predicted its domestic total gross would be between $195 million and $266 million with a pinpoint of $240 million.

The film would eventually gross just $88.8 million in its opening weekend. So far it has only grossed $163.5 million domestically.

Given Snow White is tracking below Captain America: Brave New World it is likely to be on the same path as that film in losing The Walt Disney Company boat loads of money.

It was reported by Caroline Reid at Forbes back in September 2023 that Disney had already spent $209.3 million on the film as of July 2022. A little over a year later Reid reported that the budget had ballooned to $269.4 million albeit, Disney received a $55.5 million reimbursement bringing its net spend to $213.9 million. However, given the film still had to go through post-production as well as rumors of other reshoots and fixes, it’s rumored the budget bulged to over half a billion.

Scooper WDW Pro claimed, “We know that this film had a budget that was somewhere around $300 million. They have overshot that significantly according to my source and this film is now heading towards for The Force Awakens and The Rise of Palpatine — That’s what I’m going to call it — kind of budget.”

“We’re nearing the half billion dollar mark according to the source,” he shared.

If that rumor is true, the film needs to make at least $1.25 billion in order to break even. Given the film is tracking below Captain America: Brave New World, which has only grossed $341.7 million and might not even break the $400 million mark it is unlikely to break even and thus lose Disney a truckload of cash.

In fact, even if the reported cost of the film does not increase from Reid’s reported $213.9 million, it would still need to gross at least $534.75 million in order to break even and that appears far out of reach.

What do you make of Snow White’s poor tracking? How much money do you think it will lose?

