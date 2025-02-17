'Doctor Who' Actor Labels President Donald Trump A "Villain" During BAFTA Film Awards Monologue
David Tennant, known for playing the Doctor in Doctor Who as well as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, labeled President Donald Trump a “villain” during an opening monologue for the BAFTA Film Awards.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Towards the end of his monol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.