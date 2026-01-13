It’s 2026, and to most normal people, the BlueSky platform is completely dead and gone. However, for one Doctor Who actor, he’s just discovering it.

Sylvester McCoy is best known for his role as the Seventh Doctor during his tenure on Doctor Who from 1987 to 1989, the last of the full show doctors to exist before the TV movie of the Eighth, which ended up being the first death of the show before its revitalization in the 2000s.

Today, he posted that he will be leaving his X account because he’s triggered by Elon Musk, a little bit late to the party of leftist actors and influencers who already attempted to do so after the 2024 election and Musk supporting President Donald Trump.

The top comments on his post were not so supportive of this new decision:

It is of note that, as of recently, BlueSky traffic has fallen off, and many on the left have begrudgingly returned to the platform because they weren’t getting anywhere near the engagement they had on X.

McCoy has been vocal about American politics many times before, including a post leading up to the 2024 election where he attacked Trump-supporting Doctor Who fans, saying, “Sylvester wants to remind Doctor Who fans in America that Donald Trump is the absolute opposite of everything the Doctor stands for. The opposite to everything you love about the series. Please remember that when making your vote.”

An odd post as the time-travelling Doctor hasn’t really taken much interest in American presidents or politics over the course of the show’s history.

Will anyone notice that he’s leaving X?

For a great alternative to mainstream publishing, with sci-fi spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: Elon Musk Mocks ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ & Questions Why The David Ellison Didn’t Can The Woke Show