The second episode of the second season of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who, “Lux,” is out and fans have tuned out of the show at an alarming rate that bodes ill for its possibility of survival.

This Disney+ era of Doctor Who under showrunner Russell T. Davies has been met with universal fan disdain as the show has leaned heavily into identity politics and an extreme leftist agenda, with episodes being thinly veiled lectures rather than quality science fiction.

It started in the 60th Anniversary special trilogies where David Tennant returned after the show’s first push toward wokeism with a female iteration of The Doctor. Tennant was hoped to revive interest in the show, but Davies inserted cringy dialogue lecturing him on being a “male presenting Time Lord” while insulting fans by putting a transgender character and naming him Rose while referring to him as a “beautiful woman” multiple times during the episode.

It got worse under the Ncuti Gatwa era, with lectures to white people on racism, pro-abortion rants, and an infamous episode where the Doctor abandons his companion to go make out with a man. The result was a first season where fans rejected the show.

Gatwa’s first Christmas Special, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a dismal ratings of 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out even more as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

The second season opened with a paltry 2 million even for the debut of new companion Varada Sethu, as it appeared after last season’s dismal response from fans, many walked away instead of coming back to see if the producers might right the ship.

However, once again, the show has set records with “Lux,” as the new lowest-rated doctor who episode of all time in the overnight ratings. The show only posted 1.58 million viewers, a 21% drop as even those who tuned in to see the premiere have walked away.

As a contrast, the first season of Ncuti Gatwa only had an 8% drop from episode one to episode 2, with people giving the show a small chance to redeem itself before the numbers began to slump.

Most of this season’s episodes were filmed last year, leaving little room for correction for the show’s direction after last season’s dismal numbers were posted. Russell T. Davies has only indicated he’s wanted to double down on Doctor Who turning into a heavy political agenda-based show in interviews, and it seems like audiences have finally had enough.

