Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who season 2 opened as the lowest-rated Doctor Who episode of all time in “The Robot Revolution”, spelling more trouble for the embattled show.

This Disney+ era of Doctor Who under showrunner Russell T. Davies has been met with universal fan disdain as the show has leaned heavily into identity politics and an extreme leftist agenda, with episodes being thinly veiled lectures rather than quality science fiction.

It started in the 60th Anniversary special trilogies where David Tennant returned after the show’s first push toward wokeism with a female iteration of The Doctor. Tennant was hoped to revive interest in the show, but Davies inserted cringy dialogue lecturing him on being a “male presenting Time Lord” while insulting fans by putting a transgender character and naming him Rose while referring to him as a “beautiful woman” multiple times during the episode.

It got worse under the Ncuti Gatwa era, with lectures to white people on racism, pro-abortion rants, and an infamous episode where the Doctor abandons his companion to go make out with a man. The result was a first season where fans rejected the show.

Gatwa’s first Christmas Special, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a dismal ratings of 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out even more as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

The latest Christmas Special, “Joy To The World,” was reported to have the lowest overnight ratings for a Christmas special yet again, with 4.11 million, according to Doctor Who TV.

Now, ratings have come in for the new second season premiere episode, The Robot Revolution, and Doctor Who fans have not returned to test the waters on a new season. In fact, more abandoned the show than ever before.

Overnight ratings have been confirmed, and The Robot Revolution, an attack on white males, the primary demographic of Doctor Who, garnered the lowest ratings of all time for the show, with a 2.0 million mark. This bodes very poorly for the show, which is already under threat of cancelation after this next season.

The cast seems to know that this season is going to be a failure in advance, as Varada Sethu has infamously bragged about the show being called Doctor Woke and further said, "Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the TARDIS. We're going to p*** off so many people,'" she laughed, showing how the goal of these people is indeed to upset fans rather than provide entertainment people will enjoy.

On top of this, Russell T. Davies has said “there may be a pause” in regards to more Doctor Who being produced after rumors of its cancelation swirled before this show ever got on the air.

Fans seem to understand this is a failed iteration of The Doctor, and after giving it a chance for season 1, many more simply tuned out rather than deal with insufferable lectures from Davies and his pride parade writer’s room.

What do you think of Doctor Who getting its lowest ratings ever for “The Robot Revolution”? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great sci-fi alternative with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Lucasfilm Developing Star Wars Horror Project