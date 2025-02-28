Doctor Who Reportedly Not Getting A 2025 Christmas Special Amid Cancelation Rumors
Doctor Who has been in a lot of turmoil lately with Russell T. Davies doubling down on the LGBTQ agenda for season 2 in the Ncuti Gatwa era, and now it appears as if 2025 will break a long-standing tradition by not having a Doctor Who Christmas Special.
Rumblings over the past week have been circulating the internet about Doctor Who’s imminent cancelatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.