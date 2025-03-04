Doctor Who is already looking to be in trouble as season 2 is about to air, and now a leaked plot of one of the episodes reveals that the show will double down on ridiculousness with an episode devoted to a singing competition to copy the show Eurovision, which they are bragging is their most expensive episode to produce ever.

This season of Doctor Who appears to be make-or-break for the Russell T. Davies LGBTQ+ agenda iteration of the show. Rumors have circulated that Ncuti Gatwa is already considering exiting. In 2025, there will be no Christmas Special, as both Disney and the BBC await ratings numbers to determine whether to continue.

The last season with Ncuti Gatwa, the gay black Doctor, hit all-time low ratings for the show, as more and more people tuned out after Davies and company inserted heavy identity politics messaging into the show. It didn’t help that Gatwa told critics to not watch and “touch grass” prior to the show airing, resulting in three of the lowest rated episodes of all time.

The Christmas Special in 2024 went no better, also breaking record lows. At first, when these ratings occurred, the producers tried to spin that the overnight ratings didn’t show the whole story. However, as more in-depth ratings came in, there were no magical numbers of people who tuned in over a seven-day span to save Doctor Who. Russell T. Davies started a media tour to claim a youth demographic was watching the show, but he never showed where that data came from.

It became worse as it appears Davies is going to double down on the political agenda and dumbing down of the show for this season, having hired four new writers for the program, all of whom are LGBTQ+, and one Juno Dawson whose entire catalog of work is ranting about gay and transgender politics, including a book titled This Book Is Gay.

This episode that Juno Dawson writes, will be similar to the book, as the episode is branded as a “singing special,” according to Daily News. It will be the fifth episode of the show and the Doctor’s new companion is slated to become a contestant in an intergalactic version of Eurovision or American Idol, leaning into a troubling trend of new Doctor Who episodes copying other programs and putting it in this setting.

Season one saw troubles with this concept as Russell T. Davies directly ripped off a plot from Black Mirror, and the episode “Rogue” was an attempt at doing Bridgerton-but-Doctor-Who, to the point where they even referenced the show in the episode to remind their viewerbase what they were doing.

Doing a reality show singing contest is next-level, painful for fans, though it’s not the first time Davies has leaned into reality shows, as the Christopher Eccleston iteration had an iteration of Big Brother as one of its episodes.

What makes this an even more bizarre gambit is writer Juno Dawson, who is a man who pretends to be a woman, brags this is the most expensive to produce episode of Doctor Who ever.

Dawson said, “It’s the most ridiculous episode they’ve ever done—and the most expensive.”

The brag of expenses is never a good one for failing shows. Star Wars: The Acolyte boasted similarly inflated budgets and performed terribly for Disney+ for much the same reasons as Doctor Who. With the show already teetering on cancellation, one would think the producers would try to keep costs down to show that they didn’t need to blow through money to keep their vision going. However, it appears as if we are going to get an expensive mess of a singing competition instead.

What do you think of the reveal of a Eurovision or American Idol style singing competition for Doctor Who season two? Leave a comment and let us know.

