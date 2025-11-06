Marketing is starting to ramp up for The War Between The Land And The Sea, a Doctor Who spinoff featuring long-time Doctor allies, U.N.I.T., fighting against an underwater group, the Sea-Devils, a villainous monster race from the 1970s run of the show. However, Russell T. Davies indicates this is going to be all about racism and warns fans not to call the Sea-Devils the “monsters” they are.

There’s been a pattern in media in recent years, trying to take monster races and shame fans for rightfully despising the villains. The trend is that it’s not their fault—you can’t say an Orc is inherently evil because it’s racist to do so. The trend started with Lord of the Rings and crept into Dungeons and Dragons with its recent iteration, and now Doctor Who is following suit, taking the Sea-Devils and now claiming they’re somehow just misunderstood and oppressed.