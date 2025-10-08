Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Cries "Censorship!" After Winning Award For His Historic Doctor Who Failure
Russell T. Davies is propped up once again by BAFTA, getting an award for Outstanding Contribution to Television after his dismal failure in his return to Doctor Who, crying “censorship” even as the media cheers him on for his unwatchable LGBTQ propaganda.
