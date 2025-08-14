Russell T Davies, the current showrunner on Doctor Who, admitted he does not know anything about the future of the show.

During an appearance on the Pilot TV podcast, Davies said, “There’s nothing to report, nothing’s happening. You’ll know when you know, when we know. I don’t know.”

“Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don’t work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I’m not part of those rooms. So I literally don’t know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn’t know what’s really going on. I’m going, ‘I don’t know.’ I really don’t know,” he added.

Back in March, Davies admitted during an appearance on the David Tennant Does A Podcast With show that there were conversations happening about finding a new showrunner to replace him. He said, “There’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard. It’s a tricky one. But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!"

Additionally, film critic and scooper Mr. H Reviews shared that Disney would not make a decision about the show’s future until after they saw the results of the show’s second season.

He said, “[Disney] are saying that they’ll have to make the final decision when they see how Season 2 reaction has been received. See if it’s as terrible as the first one.”

Additionally, he shared that Disney "want a new Doctor and a new showrunner. That’s Disney’s demand, which means Russell T Davies must go if the BBC want to fund the show. Now, that doesn’t mean the BBC have to fall out with Russell T Davies, but it does mean that he has to go.”

He then revealed the individual who is at the top of their list to takeover as the next Doctor is Michael Sheen. As for showrunners, he shared that the BBC are interested in Toby Whithouse, but Disney will be giving them their own list of who they are interested in.

What do you make of Davies’ comments?

