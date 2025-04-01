The new season of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu is coming out this month, and as the launch comes closer, the stars double down on woke as Seth embraces the moniker “Doctor Woke.”

Doctor Who has been in dismal shape ever since Russell T. Davies took over as showrunner, injecting heavy amounts of identity politics into the program. The internet went ballistic with rumors that Doctor Who was getting canceled after its second Disney-funded season, citing low ratings and backlash, causing actor Ncuti Gatwa to want to move on to other projects.

The rumors come as no surprise with a new Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa, the Christmas special that followed these, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a dismal ratings of 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out even more as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

The latest Christmas Special, “Joy To The World,” is reported to have the lowest overnight ratings for a Christmas special yet again, with 4.11 million, according to Doctor Who TV.

This year, The BBC bizarrely began advertising this season with the revelation of transgender writer Juno Dawson coming to the project, most famous for writing grooming books like “This Book Is Gay,” as well as Doctor Who podcast fan-fiction where it’s been described as completely gay and trans in its content.

But the BBC hired three more writers to join the already openly gay Russell T. Davies in his gay-actor-led drama, leading fans to worry that this season 2 might be injected with even more identity politics than the prior.

One of the hallmarks of the new season will be the replacement of actress Millie Gibson with a new minority companion in yet another double-down of diversity. Indian actress Varada Sethu is stepping into the companion role, and she’s stepping into the proverbial poop of virtue-signaling identity politics right before the show launches.

Sethu told the Radio Times when asked about the show being too woke, "There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that."

She continued, "Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love, and doing the right thing."

"Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the TARDIS. We're going to p*** off so many people,'" she laughed, showing how the goal of these people is indeed to upset fans rather than provide entertainment people will enjoy.

She told the Radio Times she would be interested in returning for another season, but with no Christmas Special on the horizon this year and the BBC saying that they’re waiting and seeing what the ratings will be before re-upping the show, fans are bracing for an end to Doctor Who.

