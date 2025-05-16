Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
5h

Now that's a welcome surprise. I wonder what did it - the Denuvo DRM or the Day-1 DLC. Could also be the high price for a short single player campaign and multiplayer nobody cares about. I recently tried Eternal and it's a step back from Doom 2016. I can imagine Dark Ages following this pattern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leon's avatar
Leon
5h

Watched Doctor Disaster on youtube this morning,.He reported that there's nothing but a game key code on the physical disc, you have to download the whole game from the store, that's a no buy from me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture