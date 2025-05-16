Doom: The Dark Ages only managed to obtain a peak concurrent player count of just 30,812 in its first day of release, less than half of what Dragon Age: The Veilguard did back at the end of October.

As noted by SteamDB, Doom: The Dark Ages only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 30,812 in its first day of release. That was only good enough for 60th on SteamDB’s Most Played Games list sorted by 24-hour peak.

The game was beat by Stellaris, Palworld, ARK: Survival Evolved, and 7 Days to Die. In fact, it just barely beat games like Cyberpunk 2077, which released in 2020, and Monster Hunter: World, which came out in 2018.

Furthermore, its peak concurrent players was less than half of what BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard achieved in its first day, which was 70,414. It would eventually hit an all-time peak of 89,418.

BioWare’s parent company, EA, eventually revealed that Veilguard missed sales expectations by “nearly 50%.” EA said in a press release, “Dragon Age engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50% from the company’s expectations.”

Doom: The Dark Ages does not appear that it will best the previous entry in the franchise either. Doom Eternal, which released to Steam in 2020 hit an all-time peak concurrent player count of 104,891. It hit that all-time on its release date of March 20, 2020.

Even the 2016 Doom title hit a higher peak on its release date. It hit a peak concurrent player count of 44,271.

What do you make of Doom: The Dark Ages’ player counts on Steam?

