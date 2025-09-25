Director Doug Liman will reportedly reteam with star Tom Cruise for a sequel to their sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow in 2026.

World of Reel reports that the latest issue of Production Weekly claims that Liman and Cruise are eyeing a 2026 production for the sequel and it will also see the return of Cruise’s co-star Emily Blunt.

A sequel to the film was reportedly greenlit back in 2019, but never went anywhere. Deadline reported at the time, “Warner Bros is developing a sequel to the crowd pleasing summer 2014 hit Edge Of Tomorrow. Matthew Robinson (The Invention Of Lying) pitched a take and has been brought on to write the sequel. The intention is to bring back director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, who played warriors fighting vicious alien invaders in Europe.”

A TV adaptation was also in development as revealed by Village Roadshow’s lawsuit against Warner Bros. The lawsuit stated, “More recently, WB made the decision to go forward with a television series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow film.”

Despite the lack of movement on a sequel or a TV show, there has been quite a bit of talk and interest in doing the sequel. Blunt told Deadline in 2023, “Well, I would love to do another one. I don’t know when and I don’t know how, but I would love it. I don’t know if my back could take it.”

She added, “I loved the experience so much, and I would love to work with Doug [Liman] again. It’s like we have to create something as ambitious as the first one. How much more mileage can we get out of a repeating day? What’s the new construct?”

More recently Liman told Empire in July 2024, “No, we keep talking about it. We love that world.”

