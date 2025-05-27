Fandom Pulse

Scott Waddell
2h

"How can you judge a game, a film, a TV show, a book, an anything before it’s actually released?"

Ooo! I know this one! Because we've had a decade of experience with gaslighting where game devs, journos, and shills are like a man who jumps on the dinner table, drops his pants, squats over the plate, and when gamers say "Hey! Don't crap on the food!" they reply, "How do you know it's crap? It isn't even out yet."

