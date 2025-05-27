Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actor Alix Wilton Regan claimed that people wanted to see the game fail because they are “really bad people.”

Speaking to IGN, Regan was asked about the reception to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. She said, “I feel absolutely devastated for BioWare as a studio that they got such mixed reactions to the game. I personally thought it was a really strong game. I thought it was just BioWare being more BioWare.”

“I also think a lot of people, you know, kind of wanted to see it fail. Wanted to see them fail. Either because they are just really bad people on the internet of which there are unfortunately many as we have discovered,” she continued. “But people were attacking the game before it was released. It’s ridiculous. How can you judge a game-? How can you judge a game, a film, a TV show, a book, an anything before it’s actually released? You can’t. That’s an idiotic stance to take.”

“But I only ever want to see the folks from BioWare thrive because I adore them, basically. And whatever they go on to do next I have no doubt that their talents will be richly rewarded. [If] we’re really lucky we’ll get more gold from them in the future,” she concluded.

The idea that one cannot criticize a game before it has been released is actually the ridiculous idea given that companies like BioWare show off gameplay footage, storytelling, character design, and other parts of their games months ahead of the game’s release.

In fact, before the game was released, popular streamer Asmongold trashed the game saying it looked worse than Concord. He even explained that gamers should indeed start judging games before they are released. He said, “You guys need to start judging books by their covers. You need to start doing that because if somebody can’t be bothered to make a good cover they sure as f**k aren’t going to write a good book. I’m just being honest. If you can’t figure out your f***ing cover the book is going to be a joke.”

As far as generalizing the people criticizing the game as being bad, that only reveals Regan’s character given much of the criticism of the game before its release was due to the game’s promotion of immoral actions and ideologies such as self-mutilation and transgenderism. Things that should not be tolerated let alone promoted in a video game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed out of the gate only hitting a peak concurrent player count of 89,418 on the first Sunday after its release in November. The game’s peak player counts have declined over 98% in less than 8 months. The most recent 24-hour peak only hit 1,698.

Additionally, EA, BioWare’s parent company admitted the game missed sales expectations by “nearly 50%.”

At the end of January, BioWare laid off its entire senior writing and editing team for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare General Manager Gary McKay also noted in a blog post on the company’s website that it laid off a number of other employees who were not core to the company’s upcoming Mass Effect game. He said, “Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”

What do you make of Regan’s comments?

