Dragon Ball manga editor Kazuhiko Torishima appeared to confirm that a new film is in development at Toei.

During a podcast appearance at the end of November, Torishima casually dropped, according to YouTube’s auto-translate function, “So we can look forward to next year’s Dragon Ball movie, right?”

A separate translation from Canal Budokai indicates he said, “If things keep going like this, we can’t expect much from next year’s Dragon Ball movie.”



This is not the first time Torishima discussed a new Dragon Ball movie. Back in October he also asked about longtime Dragon Ball animator Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru if he was involved in a rumored Dragon Ball movie that would arrive some time in 2027.

The last Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiered back in 2022 and grossed $32.1 million domestically and another $65.1 million internationally for a global gross of $97.2 million. It grossed $17 million in Japan.

However, Toei did release the anime series Dragon Ball Daima back in October 2024 and it concluded its 20 episode run in February. The series debuted as the #2 non-English language series on Netflix with 3.2 million views in its first week. It spent three weeks in the top 10, was the #1 show in 5 countries and top 10 in 42 countries.

Additionally, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was released in October 2024. The game sold 3 million copies in its first 24 hours and and had sold 5.4 million by March 31, 2025.

