You don't hate the government enough. I spent most of the day renewing a California Real Estate License which meant a 3 hour test about an hour away and then driving forms back and forth. This always happens with bureaucracy. But we are back in action today after our Labor Day break.
Culture
Dragon*Con Caves to Artist Mob, Removes AI Creator in Anti-Commerce Witch Hunt
Dragon*Con has revealed its anti-business bias by removing an AI artist from the convention after a coordinated harassment campaign by traditional artists who can't compete with superior technology. The convention's capitulation to the mob and not posting rules for the tables in advance shows negligence and a hurt for a creator who is only guilty of sel…
Comics
Comic Review: The Mighty Golden Patriot By Yellowflash and John Dillard
Popular YouTuber Yellowflash recently produced an independent comic published and delivered by Eric July's Rippasend fulfillment service. Similar to July himself, Yellow Flash built up an audience as a Youtuber before producing his first comic. There has been considerable interest in this comic--partially because of Rippasend's involvement.