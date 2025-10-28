Dragonlance creator Margaret Weis attempted to soothe fears that Wizards of the Coast will ruin the franchise after photo op with Joe Manganiello.

Back on October 22nd, Dragonlance creators Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman were photographed next to Joe Manganiello and the photo was shared to social media by Dan Ayoub the Senior Vice President and Head of Dungeons & Dragons Franchise at Wizards of the Coast.

On top of this photo, Manganiello shared his own with just Hickman and Weis.

The photos appeared to be a tease that Manganiello’s live-action Dragonlance project might be back in the works.

The actor had previously announced back in March 2023 during the Dungeons & Dragons 2023 Announcement Showcase that he had been developing a live-action Dragonlance project.

He said at the time, “Ultimately, it was my love of Dragonlance that opened the door for my involvement with the brand, working tirelessly to develop a live-action version of the Dragonlance novels that have never been far from my thoughts throughout all these years since I first read them.”

Unfortunately, by February 2024 it appeared those hopes were dashed when Manganiello informed ComicBook.com, “Dragonlance is not a property [Wizards in the Coast] are interested in developing further, currently.”

As for what his plans were, he shared, “What I had planned for the first season was mind blowing. I just….I want to make [the Dragonlance show] because I want to see it and I just want to feel that excited and electric about something. The characters…like the casting, I have a look book with over 1,000 pages, but it’s not what you expect. The design concepts I had for the world, for the armor, for the swords….I had a fresh take on what the dragons were going to look like, it was going to be nothing like anyone has ever seen. And these beloved characters that have been read by…I think Tracy said there’s 35 million copies in circulation.”

With the photo circulating, a number of Dragonlance fans made it clear they were uninterested in anything being added to the property. Kevin Lamb posted, “This is the only official Dragonlance I’ll ever need and I have zero faith in anything WOTC announces no matter who they take a photo with.”

Original Dungeons & Dragons creator Robert J. Kuntz added, “I respect Margaret and Tracy, but I have nothing positive to say about Joe who was involved in the D&D doc and excluded all of the remaining originators of the hobby from it, and at the same time when all of the Founders were being slandered and vilified in their Making of D&D book.”

He later added, “[Manganiello] is buddies with [Jon] Peterson and the Whitweir brothers, long story that goes back to the failed D&D doc. They form an elitist cabal of celebrity D&Ders who have co-opted D&D for their own purposes.

Numerous others shared their hesitation at anything being done with Dragonlance given Wizards of the Coasts recent track record and promotion of wokeness. Nevertheless, Weis attempted to assuage those fears. To one she wrote, “Never tell me the odds!”

Another criticized the company’s woke policies and Weis replied, “So since we featured a black man in Chronicles …”

Lamb shared more of his concerns writing, “It’s not your part that I’m worried about! It’s...that company.”

Weis responded, “New sheriff in town.”

Weis also responded to an individual questioning what type of audience any new projects might be aimed at. She said, “Our audience.”

When another indicated he was uninterested in Wizards of the Coasts woke politics, Weis cheekily replied, “Takhisis is into politics.”

When another indicated that all bridges had been burned due to Wizards of the Coasts’ promotion of wokeness and the only thing to win him back would be a De-Woke version, Weis replied, “Stay tuned!”

On top of trying to assuage fears, Weis also shared that she was working with Wizards of the Coast to get a number of the books featured in Lamb’s collection (shown above) back in print.

