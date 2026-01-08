DriveThruRPG banned the sale of Steve Miller’s latest card game, Nabbing Nicolas: A Card Game.

The card game, which is now currently available for purchase on The Red Room, is described as allowing players to “experience the thrill of bringing Nicolas Maduro to justice–or of kidnapping him illegally, if you’re the kind of person who feels sorry for drug-running, election-stealing dictators.”

The official description adds, “Nabbing Nicolas is a fast-paced game that’s played with a regular deck of cards. It can be played by 2-4 players, and it’s everything you might expect a game designed in an afternoon to be–and then some!”

Miller revealed to Fandom Pulse that the game was banned on DriveThruRPG because the game violated its Product Standards Guidelines.

A spokesman explained to Miller specifically why the game was banned, “Neither your Work, description, nor any promotional material, including blog posts or press releases, may contain racist, homophobic, discriminatory, or other repugnant views; overt political agendas or views...”

Miller was unsurprised with the game being banned telling Fandom Pulse, “It's the usual story with so much of the game industry these days--no political commentary unless WE agree with it.”

And it is hard to disagree with that when one does a simple search for Trump on DriveThruRPG and an obvious game with political commentary shows up titled Trump/Putin that is described as “a two-player roleplaying game about the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Players take on the roles of these two powerful presidents, then play out three important scenes in their relationship, starting in 1983 and ending in 2016.”

In fact, the game has been on the website since April 2017.

There’s also a product called Army Set: Space Communists that has been available on the site since December 2020.

There’s also another product titled The Communist Clans of Rock Cove that has been on the site since July 2017.

NEXT: GAMA Hires Diversity Consultant As Executive Director After Board Exodus And Controversy