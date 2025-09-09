Fandom Pulse

God used a wizard, Balaam, to effect. When Balaam diverted from God, God used the wizard's donkey to speak to him.

God uses as we use: tools.

And almost anything can be used as a tool. For what purpose? As Christians, we should probably "entertain" ourselves by reinforcing the struggle of good vs evil. As a tool, D&D could certainly be utilized. Stories could be told within the game's framework that supports strong, moral ideals.

What other venues can be used as tools to effect?

