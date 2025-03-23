Dungeons & Dragons botched the latest 2024 edition by distilling the game and making it “safer” for players. Now, Fifth Edition designer Mike Earls is pushing back against these changes, saying younger players don’t want a safe game.

The recent edition of D&D has been mired in controversy. Designers tried to take anything the left considered “offensive” out of the game by removing race and replacing the term with species, making it so players couldn’t play half-orcs or half-elves, and changing all of the art designs to feature BIPOC and female characters. Orcs were removed from the Monster Manual, and several of the monsters were changed to push extreme gender ideology.

One of the most ridiculous changes to the game came from the 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide, which advocated for a “safe space” for players. There is an entire section where DMs are encouraged to have players fill out sensitivity forms about what might trigger them and an emergency X gesture where any player can stop a game if they feel uncomfortable in the fantasy setting.

The new DM guide features for "player safety," which are not”" which are nothing more than safety blankets for coddling the perpetually offended and afraid, and everyone at the table has to agree to this pandering where one player can dictate what you can and can't have in your campaign.

The first tool is the "Game Expectations" form, which allows players to list their hard and soft limits. A hard limit is what your campaign can never have, and a soft limit is where you may only "lightly touch on" an area. These expectations include but aren’t limited to romance, mind control, cultural issues, harm to animals, natural disasters, paralysis, thirst, and claustrophobia.

The second tool listed is an emergency stop signal, which gamers mock, calling the “snowflake tool.” A player is encouraged to make an X with his arms to signal to the DM he’s triggered and wants the game to stop, at which point the DM is supposed to suspend the campaign and alter the content for the triggered player.

It’s beyond ridiculous to put such material into a fantasy game, and Fifth Edition designer Mike Earls agrees that players don’t want this kind of thing.

He posted a thread to X, “Because I'm at Gary Con and feeling salty - I think the idea that younger gamers want a ‘safe’ game - whatever that means - is utterly wrong. Participation trophies are there to make the parents feel good about themselves. The kids know it's a show.”

He continued, “The meaning of play comes from the sense of risk. We roleplay because it is a place where we can experience risk, loss, and defeat without enduring tangible harm. We're wired as humans to roleplay to learn how to navigate life's twists and turns.”

He concluded, “Whether it's a dead character or failure in whatever context the session presents, the bigger the threat, the more meaning play has to us emotionally and spiritually. Removing it from the game turns it into time-wasting slop.”

According to recent sales indicators, Mearls appears to be right that young players—and indeed all players—don’t want this kind of watered-down game. They’ve rejected this new edition, leaving Hasbro in a difficult position going into 2025.

What do you think of Fifth Edition designer Mike Mearls blasting D&D’s safe space material? Leave a comment and let us know.

