I’m having so much fun doing these historical science fiction literature Sunday columns. Do you like that content? We definitely want to cater toward you in our efforts as we build this platform which is already the most read blog in science fiction and fantasy.

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!