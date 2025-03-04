The woes for Dungeons & Dragons fans aren’t over as the new edition of the starter set was revealed with a preview poster showing a doubling down of identity politics with Wizards of the Coast pushing transgender imagery on a barbarian character.

With the new edition of D&D, Wizards of the Coast has already courted controversy with their changes to the game by adding a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda on top of their core rulebooks. D&D players, as a result, have been watching their beloved roleplaying game of questing and fighting monsters turned into a political cudgel and social conditioning tool by the Hasbro corporation.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game. Moreover the game doesn’t allow players to play half-elves half-orcs, also replacing the term “race” with “species” to try to be politically correct.

Perhaps the worst iteration of all was the 2024 Monster’s Manual, which removed orcs as monsters and offered no ruleset for players to create their own monsters, a time-honored tradition in D&D.

The game came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation.