EA made the claim in a banner posted to the game’s official website. The banner reads, “Thank you for making Battlefield 6 the best selling shooter game of the year.”

The company previously reported on October 24th that Battlefield 6 had the biggest launch in franchise history. It shared in a blog post that the game had sold “over 7 million copies and counting” and “had over 172 million matches played online and accumulated over 15 million hours watched on streaming services during the 3-day weekend as well as earning the most concurrent players for Battlefield ever.”

The game his a peak concurrent player count on Steam of 747,400 when it released on October 10th. The game’s most recent 24-hour peak hit 212,920.

Byron Beede, the General Manager of Battlefield said, “First and foremost we want to thank our players. Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we’ve had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever.”

Vince Zampella, the company’s Executive Vice President added, “We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point. We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead.”

While the game has clearly been successful commercially, it has also been labeled as woke by the Woke and Censored Games Alert Steam curator. The curator explains, “Forced girlbosses and DEI in single player mode, also have the 50:50 ratio that soldiers are gonna be spawned as males/females, so it ruined the atmosphere of the battlefields.”

