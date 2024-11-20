Elon Musk Agrees With Megyn Kelly That Disney Needs To Redo The 'Snow White' Film Again After Rachel Zegler's Anti-Trump Comments
Elon Musk agreed with political and culture commentator Megyn Kelly that The Walt Disney Company is going to have to remake its upcoming live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler due to Zegler’s recent anti-Donald Trump comments.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.